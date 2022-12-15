KKR Urges Investors to Shift to Private Credit After Bad Year for Stocks and Bonds

KKR & Co. is urging investors to increase their allocation to private credit amid dismal performance for the traditional 60/40 portfolio this year and a “breakdown” in the correlation between stocks and bonds.
The investment firm argues that allocating 40% to stocks, 30% to bonds and 30% to alternatives — including at least 10% to private credit — will offer investors higher returns and better protection against inflation compared to the traditional stock-and-bond portfolio that has dominated the asset management industry for decades.