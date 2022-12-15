BlackRock and State Street Grilled by Texas Lawmakers in ESG Debate

Texas lawmakers grilled finance industry executives they summoned to a remote corner of the Lone Star State for a hearing Thursday, questioning whether their environmental, social and governance policies are hindering state pension investments.
The GOP-led committee on state affairs called the hearing amid growing concern in the party that financial firms are pushing a “woke” ideology with investing rules tied to ESG issues. They summoned officials from BlackRock Inc., State Street Corp. and Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. to defend their practices before a committee made up of seven Republicans and two Democrats.