Dubai Is a New Hotspot for Idle Bankers Chasing IPO Deals

In a year that’s seen the worst slump in initial public offerings since the financial crisis, investment bankers covering deals in the Middle East are busier than ever.
As listings dwindle in London, Hong Kong and New York, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have emerged as new IPO hotspots buoyed by high oil prices and investor inflows. Listings in the region have fetched $22.6 billion this year — over half of the proceeds in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Investor demand is strong, with this week’s dual listing of Americana Restaurants International Plc drawing $105 billion of orders for a $1.8 billion offering.