European Stocks Slip After Post-Inflation Rally, Awaiting Fed

European stocks eased after rallying the most in a month on the back of softer US inflation, as investors turned cautious ahead of today’s Federal Reserve policy decision.
The Stoxx 600 Index was down 0.4% at 8:06 a.m. in London after posting its biggest one-day jump since Nov. 10 as data showed US consumer prices rose less than expected last month. Data today showed UK inflation also dipped from a 41-year high. Energy stocks and banks outperformed, while technology shares were the biggest decliners.