Credit Mixed as Investors Say Too Early to Declare Inflation Win

Credit markets fluctuated Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled that interest rates will end next year above 5%.
A key measure of perceived US credit risk, the Markit CDX North American Investment Grade Index, which rises as credit risk increases, jumped after the Federal Reserve’s announcement and stood about one basis point wider as of 3:34 p.m. in New York, potentially ending a five-day winning streak, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The gauge was trading tighter for most of the day.