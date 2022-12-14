 Skip to content
Equality

BNY Mellon Grants Employees Worldwide 10 Shares of Stock Each

By

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. will award employees 10 shares of stock each, becoming one of the few Wall Street firms to extend such a benefit to its global workforce.

“This award will be provided to employees who do not otherwise receive equity so that all employees have a new way of participating in the commercial success of the enterprise,” Chief Executive Officer Robin Vince said in a note to workers. “Our company was the first to trade on the New York Stock Exchange, so it’s fitting that employees should own a part of it through its stock.”

Copy Link