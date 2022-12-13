Thai Airways International Pcl is in talks with planemakers to add some 20 twin-aisle passenger jets, according to people familiar with the matter, as the beleaguered carrier seeks to refresh its fleet amid a travel rebound in Southeast Asia.
Thai Airways held advanced discussions with Boeing Co. recently about purchasing its 787-9 wide-body passenger jets, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are confidential. The state-owned carrier may also be speaking to Airbus SE, as airlines typically speak to both planemakers when in discussions about new acquisitions.