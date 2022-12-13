Swiss Industry Is Less Energy-Intensive Than Its European Peers

Switzerland doesn’t have to worry quite as much about energy shortages in the coming winter because the country’s industry operates significantly more efficient than businesses elsewhere in Europe, according to data compiled by Credit Suisse. Research by Andre Helfenstein and Claude Maurer shows that the Swiss economy only needs 1.6 terajoule of energy to generate €1 million in value added. That’s less than half the requirement of Germany and only a quarter of Spain’s and helps explain why Switzerland is predicted to dodge a recession in coming months. One terajoule is the amount of energy about a dozen mid-sized wind turbines produce in one day.