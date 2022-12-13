Michael B. Jordan Teams Up With Billionaire Bill Foley to Buy Stake in AFC Bournemouth

A group including billionaire Bill Foley and Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan have bought AFC Bournemouth, marking the latest entry of American investment in UK football and a rare Black stakeholder in the English Premier League.
Former owner Maxim Demin sold his 100% stake in the club to Black Knight Football Club, of which Foley is managing general partner, Bournemouth said in a statement on its website. Cannae Holdings Inc. will pay $126 million for a 50.1% stake in the partnership, according to a separate announcement from the Las Vegas-based firm.