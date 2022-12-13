 Skip to content
BHP-Backed Lifezone Takes Over GoGreen in Metals Climate Push

  • Company’s processing technology cuts carbon emissions by 73%
  • Tanzania’s Kabanga could produce 40,000 tons of nickel a year

BHP Group-backed Lifezone Metals Ltd. is taking over a blank check company to gain a New York listing as it develops metal-processing technology that cuts carbon emissions. 

Lifezone earlier this year combined with Kabanga Nickel Ltd. to develop a nickel deposit in Tanzania, as it seeks to tap demand from battery makers supplying the electric vehicle industry. Nickel is a key component of lithium-ion batteries. The takeover of GoGreen Investments Corp. — giving Lifezone seven of nine board seats — will be accompanied by a capital raise of over $70 million.

