ISIS Bomb Targets Chinese Diplomats, Executives in Afghanistan

An Islamic State offshoot took credit for an attack at a Kabul hotel popular with Chinese diplomats and businessmen, the first attack targeting citizens from one of the few countries with good ties with the Taliban since it came to power last year.
Two armed members of the Islamic State-Khorasan, a local affiliate of the militant group operating in the Middle East, detonated explosive devices inside the Kabul Longan Hotel in a posh district of the Afghan capital Monday. The group claimed the suicide attack killed or wounded at least 30 people, according to the SITE Intelligence Group.