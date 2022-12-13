 Skip to content
Business

Fed’s Unemployment Estimates to Rise as Recession Warnings Pick Up

  • Central bank to publish new outlook for labor market Wednesday
  • Higher projected peak for interest rates spurs more pessimism

Federal Reserve officials are set to increase their 2023 unemployment projections for a third straight time amid warnings that their inflation-fighting campaign increasingly risks tipping the US economy into a recession.

Economists polled by Bloomberg expect Fed officials to project unemployment rising to 4.6% by the end of 2023 in quarterly forecasts to be updated on Wednesday. That would compare with their median projection of 4.4% in September, and potentially mean 1.5 million more people out of work than now.

