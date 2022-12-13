 Skip to content
Danske Bank Pleads Guilty to US Fraud, Will Forfeit $2 Billion

  • Plea ends probe into money laundering in bank’s Estonia branch
  • Danish bank admitted to serving suspicious customers
The headquarters of Danske Bank A/S in Copenhagen, Denmark. 

Photographer: Freya Ingrid Morales/Bloomberg 

Danske Bank A/S admitted to fraud and agreed to forfeit $2 billion to end a long-running US probe into money laundering at its Estonia branch, an embarrassing episode that led to the ouster of top management and pushed thousands of customers to leave.

The company pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to commit bank fraud and admitted providing banking services to suspicious customers — including some in Russia — through its Estonian branch despite knowing there was a risk of money laundering, the US Justice Department said in a statement. 

