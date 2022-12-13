 Skip to content
BTS Member Jin Goes to Frontline Boot Camp for Military Duty

A fan waits for K-pop band BTS's member Jin to arrive before he enters the army to serve near an army training center in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (HYUNG-JIN KIM and JUWON PARK)

Yeoncheon, South Korea (AP) -- Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star.

Six other younger BTS members are to join the military in coming years one after another, meaning that South Korea’s most successful music band must take a hiatus, likely for a few years. Their enlistments have prompted a fierce domestic debate over whether it’s time to revise the country’s conscription system to expand exemptions to include prominent entertainers like BTS, or not to provide such benefits to anyone.

