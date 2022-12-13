Biggest Merger to Shake Up India Debt Market as Top Seller Exits

India’s biggest merger ever will likely take away from the rupee bond market one of its top issuers, an absence that may weigh on debt sales and arrangement fees for banks.
The consolidation of Housing Development Finance Corp. and unit HDFC Bank Ltd. will create a more than $200 billion financial services behemoth, and the parent will be able to tap the bank’s deposits to grow, rather than pile on more debt. That’s not all bad for India’s bond world as the hole created by the shadow lender may let new borrowers sell notes, helping India deepen its debt market.