Why China Evergrande Defaulted and What Happens Next for Bondholders

One of China’s largest-ever debt restructurings is starting to take shape. China Evergrande Group was declared to be in default in late 2021, the highest-profile casualty of a broader crisis in the country’s property industry. The government is now overseeing the rescue, quelling fears of a disorderly collapse that could jolt the world economy. But Evergrande bondholders are still wondering how much of their money they’ll see after the dust settles. And the company remains under pressure to deliver thousands of pre-sold housing projects — and pay its workers — to avoid sparking social unrest.

Evergrande was founded in 1996 and relied on heavy borrowing to fuel its growth, becoming the largest dollar-debt borrower among its peers and for a time the country’s biggest developer by contracted sales. It says it owns more than 1,300 projects in 280 cities. It had a liquidity scare in 2020, and outlined a plan to roughly halve its $100 billion debt pile by mid-2023. But China’s housing market began to slow as regulators cracked down on excessive borrowing. Further funding problems sent the company’s stock and bonds tumbling and, after late payments on some dollar bonds, it missed a December 2021 deadline to pay two dollar-bond coupons.