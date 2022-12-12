 Skip to content
Economics

Sweden’s Free-Falling Property Market Triggers Worst Economic Slump in EU

  • Home values in Sweden are now down 15% from their peak
  • Commercial real estate has been identified as the main risk
Property listings in a real estate agent's window in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Photographer: Nora Lorek/Bloomberg
Soaring inflation and rising borrowing costs have sent housing prices on a steep downward trajectory across the world, but one of the places where this trend is playing out the fastest is Sweden. After a decades-long property boom fueled by cheap credit, a shortage of housing and interest-only mortgages, the Nordic region’s largest economy is now in the midst of a sharp housing market contraction that threatens to deepen a looming economic slump.

Home prices are down as much as 12% from their peak earlier this year when adjusted for seasonal variations — or as much as 15% in nominal terms. The plunge is happening so quickly that real-world declines could exceed the 20% drop anticipated by forecasters.

