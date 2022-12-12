Microsoft Takes LSE Group Stake in Cloud Tie-Up: The London Rush

The blanket of snow that fell over the country last night caused today’s power prices to surge to record levels, a cause of concern for energy officials fighting to keep lights and heating on. Some relief comes in the form of slightly warmer-than-expected GDP figures, although the tepid economic growth is unlikely to lift the gloom over the UK. Meanwhile, watch LSE Group today after it reported that Microsoft will buy a 4% stake in the company.
Here’s the key business news from London this morning: