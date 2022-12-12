 Skip to content
Maersk CEO Soren Skou Leaves as Vincent Clerc Takes Over

  • Skou retires after six years as CEO of Danish transport giant
  • Clerc to face challenges from falling container freight rates
Vincent Clerc
Vincent Clerc

Source: A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S

Updated on

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S said Chief Executive Officer Soren Skou will leave the company and will be replaced by Vincent Clerc, the current head of the transport giant’s ocean and logistics business.

Clerc, 50, will start Jan. 1 as part of a “planned CEO transition,” the Copenhagen-based company said on Monday. Skou, 58, was a teenager when he joined Maersk as a trainee and has been with Maersk his whole career. Clerc, a Swiss international and thereby the first non-Dane to lead the 120-year-old company, joined Maersk in 1997.

