Jefferies Hires Credit Suisse’s Andrea Donzelli as Italy Head, Sources Say

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has hired Andrea Donzelli, Credit Suisse Group AG’s Italy chief executive officer, according to people familiar with the matter.
Donzelli, who was also Credit Suisse's co-head of investment banking and capital markets in the country, will join Jefferies in the first quarter of 2023 as vice chairman and country head of Italy, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. He will work closely with Mauro Premazzi, the firm’s head of investment banking in Italy, the people said.