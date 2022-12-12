HSBC Sees Loan Availability to Drive Growth for India M&A Deals

Availability of credit as central banks hike interest rates along with the ability of Indian corporates to tap capital markets to raise funds will be key to driving growth in the local deal market, Amitabh Malhotra, head of global banking for HSBC India, said.
“Indian companies are very robust in terms of their balance sheets, so I feel that availability of credit and ability to tap into market are going to be key criteria from a risk perspective to aid this growth,” Malhotra told Rishaad Salamat and Haslinda Amin on Bloomberg TV, Monday.