EU, US Demand End to Violence in Kosovo, Return to Negotiations

NATO peacekeeping soldiers inspect a road block near the town of Zubin Potok in Kosovo, on Dec. 11.

Photographer: Armend Nimania/Getty Images
European and US diplomats demanded an immediate end to scattered attacks and road blockades in Kosovo as tension with ethnic Serbs threatens to boil over into the worst violence in at least two decades. 

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Saturday raised the prospect of sending troops into Kosovo to protect the Serb minority. Tensions escalated last week following the arrest of a former Serb police officer on terrorism charges, with members of the restive community in the country’s north taking to the streets to demand his release. 

