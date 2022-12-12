Crunch Time for South Africa’s Ramaphosa as Vote Looms on Cash-in-Sofa Report

South African lawmakers will decide Tuesday whether to institute impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa, three days before the governing party meets to consider re-electing him as its leader.

Ramaphosa’s political future was cast into doubt on Nov. 30, when an independent panel found he may have violated the constitution because of the way he handled the theft of at least $580,000 that had been stashed in a sofa at his game farm. The 400-member National Assembly will vote on whether to adopt the findings. If it does, legislators will establish a panel to look into whether there are grounds for his dismissal.