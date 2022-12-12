City of Johannesburg Seeks Urgent Exemption From Eskom Power Outages

The City of Johannesburg, South Africa’s commercial capital, asked state power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. for a three-day exemption from continuing outages to enable the authorities to stabilize supply.
Flooding following recent heavy rains damaged power infrastructure and the city is unable to keep up with repairs, Environment and Infrastructure Services Department Councillor Michael Sun said in a statement on Monday. Eskom is currently removing 5,000 megawatts — a process known locally as load-shedding — from the national electricity grid, resulting in outages of at least two hours three times a day.