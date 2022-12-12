‘Too Far, Too Soon’: Big 2023 Credit Rebound Is Already Partly Done

Next year was supposed to mark a big rebound in corporate bond markets following historic losses. But an end-of-year rally is leaving investors asking how much more they can expect to make.
Risk premiums in European corporate bonds have tumbled to their lowest levels in months after softer US inflation data in November raised hopes of less aggressive central bank policy and spurred a massive relief rally across assets. Last month, the cost of protection against defaults by European blue-chip firms recorded its biggest monthly drop since early 2016, based on data compiled by Bloomberg.