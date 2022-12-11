 Skip to content
Politics

Jan. 6 Panel Members Say Criminal Referrals Would Be Important Marker

  • House panel could urge prosecution of Trump, four associates
  • Republican committee member says Justice Department on case
Demonstrators and U.S. Capitol police battle fight over a barricade on Jan. 6, 2021.&nbsp;

Demonstrators and U.S. Capitol police battle fight over a barricade on Jan. 6, 2021. 

Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg
By

and

Updated on

Members of a House panel on Sunday discussed urging criminal prosecutions against aides and allies of former President Donald Trump for the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol, and adjourned without announcing any decisions.

Presentations for referrals were made and other topics were also discussed at the virtual meeting, according to multiple people familiar with the talks. A committee spokesman said Sunday night there would be no immediate formal announcement or description of what was discussed or decided. 

Copy Link