Brazil’s Bolsonaro Appears in Public Ahead of Lula Certification

Brazil’s outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro appeared twice in public over the weekend though he made no public comments ahead of the certification of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s election victory on Monday.
Bolsonaro prayed on Sunday in front of supporters standing in the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia. Chants of “legend” rang out from a crowd holding signs saying “the court is the people,” in reference to Bolsonaro’s criticism of a Justice on the Supreme Court. On Saturday the president participated in a military event, this time in Rio de Janeiro where he also didn’t make official statements.