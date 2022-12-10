Rivian, Warner Bros. Discovery to Be Added to Nasdaq 100

Rivian Automotive Inc. and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. will be joining the Nasdaq 100 Index as part of its annual rebalancing, which adjusts the tech-heavy benchmark’s composition for changes in market capitalization.
CoStar Group Inc., GlobalFoundries Inc., Baker Hughes Co., and Diamondback Energy Inc. will also be added to the index, according to a press release from Nasdaq. VeriSign Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Splunk Inc., Baidu Inc., Match Group Inc., DocuSign Inc. and NetEase Inc. will be removed from the Nasdaq 100.