EU Gas Price Cap Spat Worsens as 12 Nations Urge Lower Ceiling

The clash over a proposal to cap natural gas prices in the European Union intensified as a group of 12 member states urged a significantly lower intervention ceiling to limit the impact of an unprecedented energy crisis on the bloc’s consumers and businesses.
The move by nations including Belgium, Greece, Italy and Poland came four days before an emergency meeting of EU energy ministers to try ironing out a deal on the measure. The coalition has enough votes to block an agreement if its demands aren’t met, according to EU diplomats, who asked not to be identified as talks on the measure are private.