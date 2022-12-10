BOJ’s Takata Says Not Time to End Yield Curve Control: Nikkei

Bank of Japan board member Hajime Takata told the Nikkei newspaper it is not time to end yield curve control, indicating that he sees a need for the central bank to continue its ultra-easy monetary policy.
Takata, who in July became one of the first two new board members under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, has previously warned about the side-effects of ultra-easy policy, according to the publication. It may be difficult to reach the BOJ’s target of stable 2% inflation, but this difficulty won’t last forever, with firms becoming more positive about capital investment and pay rises, Nikkei cited him as saying.