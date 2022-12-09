Why US Power Stations Are Vulnerable Targets for Attacks

Recent attacks have underscored the vulnerability of the US electric grid, an interconnected system of generating plants, wires, transformers and substations that keep electricity flowing across more than 470,000 miles (756,000 kilometers) of circuits in the US — enough to circle the Earth almost 19 times. Even before the attacks, grids were under strain, as aging infrastructure isn’t replaced or expanded fast enough to absorb the shift to renewables and faces extreme storms and wildfires.

Gunfire that targeted two substations in North Carolina on Dec. 3 knocked out power for 45,000 homes and businesses. Law enforcement agencies are investigating at least eight incidents in four states in the past month, an unusual uptick of violence targeting power plants. Jon Wellinghoff, former chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), said he couldn’t recall another month with as many physical threats to the US electric grid.