US Earnings to Watch This Week: Adobe, Darden, Lennar

Surprise earnings beats from chipmakers, ski resorts and homebuilders brought a whiff of optimism to the wave of layoffs across multiple sectors this week. Broadcom offered reassurance on corporate tech spending and JPMorgan hinted at potential gains in trading revenue for the current quarter. On top of that, a Citi index shows that US profit upgrades outpaced downward revisions last week, the first time in over six months.

Investors also watched a series of long-awaited outcomes bearing impact on policies. In China, the death toll could top 2 million after Beijing’s retreat from Covid Zero restrictions, while in the US, Democrats will have an edge in the upper chamber with Senator Raphael Warnock’s narrow win in Georgia’s runoff. Next week’s corporate earnings will be overshadowed by the FOMC decision and news conference with Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday, particularly after producer prices rose more than expected in November, supporting further rate hikes.