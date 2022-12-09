Uber Sues New York’s Taxi Commission Over Rate Hikes for Drivers

Uber Technologies Inc. sued the New York City Taxi & Limousine Commission to block an increase in rates it must pay drivers that was approved last month, calling them “dramatic, unprecedented and unsupported hikes.”
The commission on Nov. 15 approved the first increase in fares since 2012, including increases in per-mile and per-minute rates for Uber and Lyft Inc. drivers. In a lawsuit filed on Friday in New York state court, Uber said it would be forced to spend an additional $21 million to $23 million a month if the rule goes into effect on Dec. 19, which it wouldn’t be able to recover unless it raised rider fares.