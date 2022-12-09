Turkey Refuses to Buckle as Sanctions Spat Keeps Oil Flow Halted

Turkey dug in on an insistence that oil tankers navigating its waters must prove they’re insured to do so, leaving a glitch from sanctions on Russia unresolved and hindering the flow of millions of barrels of crude.
Turkish officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, estimated that about 2 million tons — or almost 15 million barrels — of oil are currently held up by the impasse. Over the past year, almost 700 million barrels passed through the country’s Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits, waterways that now need additional proof of insurance.