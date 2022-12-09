Spyware Hacks of Federal Workers Could Run Into Hundreds, Lawmaker Says

A US government probe into how many mobile phones belonging to diplomats and government workers have been infected with spyware could “easily run to the hundreds,” according to a member of the House Intelligence Committee.
Jim Himes, a Democrat representative from Connecticut, told Bloomberg News that the Biden administration is “just beginning to get an inkling of the magnitude of the problem.” He predicted that the probe could find that spyware was used against “hundreds” of federal personnel in “multiple countries.”