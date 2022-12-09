 Skip to content
Peru’s Bonds Jump as New President Vows to End Political Chaos

  • Andean nation’s dollar bonds poised for a weekly advance
  • Boluarte seeks national unity after Castillo’s impeachment
Riot police officers stand guard as demonstrators protest against Pedro Castillo, Peru's former president, following his impeachment and arrest, near the Lima Prefecture in Lima, Peru, on Dec. 7.

Photographer: Audrey Cordova Rampant/Bloomberg
A new president in Peru is spurring optimism among investors hoping fiscal strength can re-take center stage and sustain further gains in the country’s bonds.

The Andean nation’s dollar notes headed for a weekly gain as former President Pedro Castillo was impeached and arrested, and Dina Boluarte took over. The bonds due in 2072 are up more than 2 cents so far this week to their highest since August. And with local markets closed for a holiday, the sol remains one of the best-performing currencies in emerging markets this year.

