Peru’s Bonds Jump as New President Vows to End Political Chaos

A new president in Peru is spurring optimism among investors hoping fiscal strength can re-take center stage and sustain further gains in the country’s bonds.

The Andean nation’s dollar notes headed for a weekly gain as former President Pedro Castillo was impeached and arrested, and Dina Boluarte took over. The bonds due in 2072 are up more than 2 cents so far this week to their highest since August. And with local markets closed for a holiday, the sol remains one of the best-performing currencies in emerging markets this year.