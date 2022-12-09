Microsoft, Salesforce Join Startups With Products to Track Emissions

A rush of regulation and investor pressure is forcing companies to do a better job of tallying up the environmental impact of their operations and the products they sell. That’s stirring demand for software that helps businesses measure carbon emissions.
Salesforce Inc. and Microsoft Corp. have joined at least a dozen startups providing products to help companies calculate their impact on the environment. Their customers are facing US Securities and Exchange Commission rules expected next year that will mandate disclosure on carbon emissions, as well as increasing demands from other governments around the world and environmental, social, and corporate governance investors.