Indonesia’s Jababeka Extends Maturity on $266 Million of Debt

Indonesia’s PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka secured the backing of creditors to exchange nearly 90% of its $300 million of debt due in 2023 for new bonds, a step S&P Global Ratings had characterized as “tantamount to a default” due to the proposed terms.
The junk-rated company said investors offered up 2023 notes with an aggregate principal of $265.5 million to be exchanged for new bonds maturing in 2027. Bond holders who didn’t participate in the swap are expected to still receive a payout next year.