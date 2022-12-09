Biotech Stocks Gossamer, Eiger Crater as Drug Studies Disappoint

A spate of clinical results this week has sparked wild swings across the often volatile field of biotech stocks, with some of the sharpest decliners’ studies meeting goals but failing to woo investors amid questions about the therapies’ possible future commercial prospects.
The starkest sell-off was Gossamer Bio Inc., which plunged 75% on Tuesday to a record low after a mid-stage study of its blood pressure disorder drug met the primary endpoint, but underwhelmed investors that had set a higher bar on drug efficacy. Additionally, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. dived on Thursday by 70% after a late-stage trial of its hepatitis delta virus therapy disappointed compared to an earlier study.