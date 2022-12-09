Biden to Support African Union Becoming a Permanent G-20 Member

President Joe Biden will throw his backing behind the African Union getting permanent membership in the Group of 20 during a summit next week in Washington, a top aide said.
“It’s past time Africa has permanent seats at the table in international organizations and initiatives,” Judd Devermont, the National Security Council’s senior director for African affairs, said in a statement. “We need more African voices in international conversations that concern the global economy, democracy and governance, climate change, health, and security.”