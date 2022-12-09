 Skip to content
American, JetBlue Expand Operating Partnership Challenged by DOJ

  • New flights include nonstop routes from New York to Bermuda
  • US has argued American-JetBlue alliance acts as virtual merger
American Airlines airplanes parked at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York, US.

Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

American Airlines Group Inc. and JetBlue Airways Corp. plan to expand domestic and short-haul international flying next year under a much-scrutinized operating partnership focused on the US Northeast. 

The 2023 additions under the carriers’ Northeast Alliance will bring it to 500 daily departures across New York’s three major airports, and to 200 daily flights out of Boston, the airlines said in a statement Friday. Flights began in 2021 under the partnership, which was challenged by the US Justice Department seven months later. A federal judge is currently considering whether it violates antitrust laws.

