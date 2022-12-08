 Skip to content
Yellen Unveils US Banknotes That Mark Two Historic Firsts

  • Bills also to bear signature of Native American treasurer
  • Yellen salutes role of women at Treasury in Fort Worth visit
Janet Yellen and Marilynn Malerba hold notes with their signatures at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing Western Currency Facility on Dec. 8.
Janet Yellen and Marilynn Malerba hold notes with their signatures at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing Western Currency Facility on Dec. 8.Photographer: Andy Jacobsohn/AFP/Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen hailed the work done by women in her department as she unveiled the first US banknotes bearing the signature of a female secretary.

“Women represent around 62% of the Treasury workforce, and women are in positions of power across our department,” Yellen said Thursday at a Bureau of Engraving and Printing facility in Fort Worth, Texas. “Today is not about me or a new signature on our currency. It’s about our collective work to create a stronger and more inclusive economy.”

