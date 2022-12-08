Yellen Unveils US Banknotes That Mark Two Historic Firsts

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen hailed the work done by women in her department as she unveiled the first US banknotes bearing the signature of a female secretary.
“Women represent around 62% of the Treasury workforce, and women are in positions of power across our department,” Yellen said Thursday at a Bureau of Engraving and Printing facility in Fort Worth, Texas. “Today is not about me or a new signature on our currency. It’s about our collective work to create a stronger and more inclusive economy.”