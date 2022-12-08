China Seeks to Tone Down Assertive Diplomacy That ‘Backfired,’ US Official Says

China’s assertive diplomacy in recent years has “backfired” and Beijing now seeks a more predictable relationship with the US as the country’s economy slows and the government tries to loosen its strict Covid-19 curbs, the Biden administration’s top Asia official said.
Elements of China’s aggressive “wolf warrior” diplomacy have clearly been unsuccessful, while efforts to challenge Japan over islands in the East China Sea and engage in military confrontations with India in Himalayas have hurt Beijing’s standing in the world, said Kurt Campbell, who is the White House coordinator for the Indo-Pacific.