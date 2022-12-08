 Skip to content
Six EU Nations Oppose Broader Gas Price Cap on Short-Term Trades

  • Germany, Netherlands outline position on EU gas market measure
  • Energy ministers to discuss gas cap on in Brussels next week
The sun sets beyond an oil pumping unit at a drilling site near Almetyevsk, Russia.

Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

The sun sets beyond an oil pumping unit at a drilling site near Almetyevsk, Russia. 

Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg 

Germany, Netherlands and four other European Union member states oppose extending a proposed price cap on natural gas to over-the-counter trade and short-term markets, warning that any intervention must ensure prices in the region stay competitive with world markets.

The group, which includes Austria, Denmark, Luxembourg and Estonia, called for the the so-called market correction mechanism to include an automatic suspension clause, according to a document shared with other EU member and seen by Bloomberg News. 

