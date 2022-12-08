Peru’s Ousted President Faces Up to 20-Year Sentence as Mexico Offers Asylum

Pedro Castillo, the Peruvian leader ousted Wednesday for trying to shut congress, faces as many as 20 years in prison if found guilty of the crime of rebellion, at a time when Mexico is offering him political asylum.
Federal Prosecutor Marco Huaman on Thursday asked judge Juan Carlos Checkley to keep Castillo, who is detained at a police facility outside Lima, under custody for a week while he investigates the former president’s coup attempt. If fined guilty, he could serve between 10 and 20 years in jail, Huaman said.