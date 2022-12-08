 Skip to content
Politics

Peru’s Ousted President Faces Up to 20-Year Sentence as Mexico Offers Asylum

  • Prosecution seeks him held a week as a serious flight risk
  • Castillo detained at facility holding former leader Fujimori
Pedro Castillo is escorted by officers at the police station where he is being held in Lima, Peru, on&nbsp;Dec. 7.&nbsp;

Pedro Castillo is escorted by officers at the police station where he is being held in Lima, Peru, on Dec. 7. 

Photographer: Renato Pajuelo/AP Photo

Pedro Castillo, the Peruvian leader ousted Wednesday for trying to shut congress, faces as many as 20 years in prison if found guilty of the crime of rebellion, at a time when Mexico is offering him political asylum.

Federal Prosecutor Marco Huaman on Thursday asked judge Juan Carlos Checkley to keep Castillo, who is detained at a police facility outside Lima, under custody for a week while he investigates the former president’s coup attempt. If fined guilty, he could serve between 10 and 20 years in jail, Huaman said.

Copy Link