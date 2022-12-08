New Zealand Pumped-Hydro Proposal Too Uncertain, Mercury Says

New Zealand power companies need to be investing in renewable generation plants now and can’t afford to wait for decisions on the government’s pumped-hydro project, according to Mercury NZ.
The government proposal, which would create Lake Onslow on the nation’s South Island to act as storage for hydro generation in dry years, would take too long to build, Mercury Chief Executive Officer Vince Hawksworth told a parliamentary committee Thursday in Wellington. The government estimates the project could take five years to build and two further years to fill the lake.