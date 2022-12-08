Meta Goes to Trial to Defend VR Deal From Antitrust Enforcers

Meta Platforms Inc. faces a major test to its metaverse strategy starting Thursday in California federal court as US antitrust enforcers seek to block the social network from buying a virtual reality startup.
The Federal Trade Commission argues that Meta’s plan to buy Within, the maker of fitness app Supernatural, is intended to give the tech giant a leg up in dominating the burgeoning VR market. The eight-day hearing in San Jose represents a test case for FTC Chair Lina Khan and her more aggressive strategy on mergers, especially by digital giants.