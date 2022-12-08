Malaysia Officials to Probe Muhyiddin Over Fund Abuse Claim: NST

Malaysia’s anti-graft officials will call up at least three former government officials to probe the alleged misappropriation of 600 billion ringgit ($136 billion) of public funds, according to a New Straits Times report citing people it didn’t name.
The three are former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, ex-Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz and former Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, the report said. The funds were meant for tackling the Covid-19 pandemic and included resources for vaccines, it said, adding it’s unclear when the three will be summoned.