End of Covid Zero Threatens to Overwhelm China With Infections

Idea Generation: Jessie Reyez

Writer, artist and musical trailblazer Jessie Reyez takes us on a journey from her childhood writing poetry to hitting open mics around her hometown of Toronto, to becoming one of the most authentic and dynamic songwriters and performers in the world. In this week's episode, hear how Reyez first started getting into music thanks to her family, moved to Florida after a stint as a Toronto Raptors cheerleader and found musical success by leaning into her most authentic self.