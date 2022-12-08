 Skip to content
End of Covid Zero Threatens to Overwhelm China With Infections

  • China is rapidly giving up on policies that suppressed Covid
  • Deaths may reach 2.1 million, according to research firm
An epidemic control worker at a government quarantine facility in Beijing on Dec. 7.
An epidemic control worker at a government quarantine facility in Beijing on Dec. 7.Photographer: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
Bloomberg News

China faces a daunting task after abruptly giving up on Covid Zero, with infections set to surge and deaths predicted to top 2 million.

The world’s most populous nation is rapidly abandoning the mass testing, lockdowns and centralized quarantine that defined the stringent, three year-old policy. Yet, little time has been spent putting in place the mitigation measures needed to deal with the resulting explosion in cases, which could total 5.6 million a day at the peak, according to some estimates. 

