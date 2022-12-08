Elliott Among Buyers of CVC’s €1.5 Billion Debt for Unilever Tea

Hedge funds Elliott Investment Management LP and Sona Asset Management Ltd. are among the firms that scooped up junk debt underpinning the buyout of Unilever PLC’s tea business at a discount.
Lenders sold the entire €1.5 billion ($1.58 billion) at 82 cents on the euro, according to people close to the matter who asked not to be identified because the talks are private. The debt for CVC’s buyout of the business known as Ekaterra is one of the most high-profile European loans weighing on banks’ balance sheets this year after markets turned.