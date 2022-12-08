 Skip to content
Elliott Among Buyers of CVC’s €1.5 Billion Debt for Unilever Tea

  • 82-cents-per-euro discount has also lured other buyers
  • Banks seize on pre-Christmas window to reduce hung-debt pile
A customer selects a box of PG Tips teabags&nbsp;at a supermarket in London.&nbsp;

Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg 

By

Hedge funds Elliott Investment Management LP and Sona Asset Management Ltd. are among the firms that scooped up junk debt underpinning the buyout of Unilever PLC’s tea business at a discount.

Lenders sold the entire €1.5 billion ($1.58 billion) at 82 cents on the euro, according to people close to the matter who asked not to be identified because the talks are private. The debt for CVC’s buyout of the business known as Ekaterra is one of the most high-profile European loans weighing on banks’ balance sheets this year after markets turned.

